Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 4: Clash Disrupts Polling In Three Districts of Andhra Pradesh

A clash between supporters of the Telugu Desam Party and the ruling YSR Congress disrupted polling at a booth in Andhra Pradesh today. The police had to use rubber bullets to calm down the crowd at the polling center in Narasaropet municipal high school, Palnadu district.

Sources said the TDP activists were allegedly blocked from entering the polling station by the YSRCP supporters, leading to violence.

The TDP's MLA candidate Chadalavada Aravind Babu was reportedly attacked during the confrontation, and vehicles belonging to TDP supporters were damaged. Both parties blamed each other for the violence.

Election is taking place on all 25 Lok Sabha seats of the state, which is also picking its next government through a simultaneous election. 175 assembly seats are up for election.

The TDP and YSRCP traded allegations of violence also at other locations in the state, especially in Kadapa and Annamayya districts.

TDP alleged that YSRCP activists damaged three vehicles belonging to its Narasaraopeta Lok Sabha candidate L Sri Krishna Devarayalu.

At Dalavaipalli village in Railway Kodur constituency, an EVM was destroyed. Cars belonging to the ruling party and TDP were damaged, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting an un-named poll official.

A TDP agent was hospitalised after an attack at Nakkaladinne village in Myduruku constituency.

The ruling YSRCP alleged that party agent Suresh Reddy was stabbed at Mandi Krishnapuram village in Chittoor's Gudipala mandal. The party also claimed TDP supporters damaged the vehicle of senior YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh and attacked party member B Anji Reddy at Aravallipadu in Darsi constituency. He sustained a head injury, the party claimed.

The incident raised concerns about election security and highlighted the need for better arrangements.

"I severely condemn the violence happening during polling since morning. YSRCP is implementing its plots in a concerted manner. Local police officials utterly failed in averting violence in Macherla constituency," TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu alleged in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Several of his party leaders wrote to the Election Commission, flagging the violence.

The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats of the state.

The TDP, which is contesting as part of the NDA, was allocated 144 assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats. Its alliance partner BJP is six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats.

Actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party is contesting two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.