'Would Be A Tragedy': Lata Mangeshkar On Cutting Of 2,700 Trees In Mumbai

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has spoken out against the proposed felling of over 2,600 trees in Mumbai's Aarey colony to make way for a Metro car shed and urged the government to save the city's green belt. Invading the natural habitat, which houses a variety of trees would be a "tragedy", she said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently gave approval to cut over 2,600 trees for a Metro car shed in the Aarey Colony adjoining suburban Goregaon, which is known as the major green lung of the city.

Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to oppose the move. "To cut down 2700 trees and invade the natural habitat for so many species would be a tragedy. I firmly oppose this move and I earnestly request the government to look into this matter and save the forest," she tweeted.

Several Bollywood celebrities had voiced their concern over the decision. On Sunday, as part of the protest, a human chain was formed by people at the Aarey forest area.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor had joined the protest, calling the BMC's decision "ridiculous". Other celebrities including Dia Mirza, Raveena Tandon, Randeep Hooda, Esha Gupta and Kapil Sharma had also voiced their concern.

