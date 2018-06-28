Heavy Rain Prediction For Mumbai Tomorrow

Rainfall has been predicted at places in the Mumbai district and areas around. (Representational)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in the Mumbai region for today and tomorrow.

"Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated placed in the districts of greater Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad today and tomorrow," IMD, Mumbai said in a warning issued today.

An IMD official said the warning will remain applicable from 8.30 am today to 8.30 am tomorrow.

"The heavy rainfall warning will be applicable for the same duration tomorrow as well," the official added.

Heavy rains had lashed the city and Thane district over the last weekend and continued on Monday. The downpour had led to water-logging at several places and slowing the movement of suburban trains.

