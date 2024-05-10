Gold, iPhones, Currency Worth Rs 7.5 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport

Customs has seized 11.62 kg of gold and i-Phones valued at Rs 7.44 crore and Rs 12 lakh in cash in separate cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Friday.

The action was taken in 18 cases of contraband seizure between Tuesday and Thursday, and seven people were arrested, he said.

Further investigation was underway, the official added.

