Former Shiv Sena Corporator Hacked To Death In Mumbai Two men were allegedly waiting for Ashok Sawant to return. When he was just outside his home, they allegedly attacked him and escaped.

Ashok Sawant had just returned after meeting a friend, the police said. Mumbai: A former Shiv Sena corporator was hacked to death by unknown attackers in Mumbai last night, a police officer said today. Ashok Sawant, 62, was attacked with choppers outside his home around 11 pm on Sunday. He had just returned after meeting a friend, the police said.



Two men were allegedly waiting for Mr Sawant to return. When he was just outside his home, they allegedly attacked him and escaped.



Mr Sawant, a father of three - a son and two daughters - was a two-term corporator from Samata Nagar in suburban Kandivli.



The corporator had entered the cable television business a few years ago and had allegedly received extortion calls.



