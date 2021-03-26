Two Killed After Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Hospital

Rescue operations are underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

At least two people were killed after a fire broke out at a hospital last night in a mall in Mumbai.

Seventy patients were rushed out of Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital when the fire broke out at around 12:30 AM. Two of them, however, died, officials said.

Around 22 fire engines were rushed to the hospital to put out the flames.

"Two casualties have been reported in the incident. A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am. 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital. 22 to 23 fire tenders are present at the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to confirm the cause of the fire."

(With inputs from news agency ANI)