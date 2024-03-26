Fire Breaks Out At Corporate Park In Mumbai, Several People Stranded

Representational Image

A fire broke out in a six-storey corporate park at suburban Mulund in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Some people are stranded on various floors of the smoke-filled building due to the fire, which started around 9.25 am, and efforts are on to rescue them, a civic official said.

The official said that the fire is confined to the sixth floor of the building - Avior Corporate Park - on LBS Road and there are no reports of any injury to anyone so far.

At least four fire engines and other vehicles have reached the spot and firefighting has begun, a fire brigade official said.

Personnel from the Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other agencies have been mobilised at the spot, he added.

More details are awaited.

