1 Dead, 47 Rescued After Fire At Hospital In Mumbai's Andheri

A major fire broke out on Monday at a Mumbai hospital killing at least one person, disaster management officials said. About 47 people have been rescued so far.

The fire brigade got a call around 4 pm about the blaze at the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in suburban Andheri, the official from the city civic body's disaster management cell said.

10 fire engines were sent to the spot, officials said, adding that efforts were on to douse the flames and evacuate the patients.

"Some people are feared trapped...rescue operation is going on," an official said.