Fire At 17th Floor Of Duplex Flat In Mumbai

The fire broke out in a duplex flat on the 17th and 18th floors in Mumbai.

Mumbai | | Updated: December 25, 2017 19:15 IST
Fire broke out on 17th floor of a building in Mumbai's Walkeshwar.

Mumbai:  A fire broke out at a duplex flat in a 32-storey residential building in the upscale Walkeshwar area of South Mumbai today afternoon, a fire brigade official said.

"Our control room received a call at 4.17 pm. Our team reached the high-rise, Regal Tower, at 4.26 pm and is busy dousing the fire," the official said.

The fire broke out in a duplex flat on the 17th and 18th floors, he said.

Fire Brigade chief P S Rahangdale said, "The fire is confined to a residential flat on 17th and 18th floors of this ground-plus-31 storey building. Fire-fighting and rescue operation is in progress."

