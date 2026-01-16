"I'm The Ocean": D Fadnavis' Old Poetic Lines Come True With BMC Win

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' poetic comments from 2019 have suddenly become very relevant after the results of the BMC elections showed the BJP coming to power for the first time in the richest municipal body.

"Don't build your houses on my shores just because you see my waters receding; I am the ocean, I will return."

He had said these lines in the assembly as the Leader of Opposition in response to people making fun of his speech on returning to prominence. Since then, he has proven it true time and again.

The credit for the BJP's resounding victory in the Maharashtra municipal elections is being given to Fadnavis. Under his leadership, the Mahayuti completely transformed the state's political landscape. By continuing their historic victory from the assembly to the municipal elections, the BJP has proven that the people of the state have even greater faith in them.

Fadnavis has proven several things with today's victory.

First, whether brothers unite or uncle and nephew join forces, he remains superior to them despite their combined strength. And second, he shattered the Thackeray family's claim to control Marathi votes in Mumbai.

The historic victory of the BJP in the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) polls will be remembered for a long time. Eknath Shinde's role is also significant; his victory in 30 seats dashed the hopes of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray as Shinde maintained dominance in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli.

Fadnavis' influence is not limited to Mumbai, but extends across the entire state. While the BJP held 15 out of 29 corporations last time, this time, with its allies, the number exceeded 23. This resounding victory showed how the Opposition has been completely wiped out in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis's strategy of using state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan to put pressure on alliance partners has paid off. Before the elections, even though complaints against his decision to bring in leaders from the alliance partners were sent all the way to Delhi, the results showed that the strategy was effective.

Fadnavis, along with Ravindra Chavan, addressed weaknesses at the booth and ward levels, prioritised local leadership, and conducted door-to-door campaigns. The party maintained unity by taking a firm stance against rebel leaders.

Focus On Right Issues

The state government's schemes such as infrastructure projects and the Ladki Bahin scheme were used during campaigning. Seat-sharing with alliance partners (Shiv Sena's Shinde faction) was managed well to ensure the strength of the alliance.

Focus On Opposition

The BJP fielded strong candidates to weaken the Pawar family's unity. Survey-based campaigns targeted young and non-traditional voters. Local popularity, grassroots support, and party loyalty were prioritised in candidate selection.

Preference was given to candidates who had a strong grasp of regional issues such as water, roads, and drainage, and had not harmed the party's chances in previous elections. Rebels were excluded. The selections were made to ensure representation for Marathi and non-Marathi communities, women, and young people, while also fielding strong candidates in seat-sharing arrangements with the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

Overall, winnability was the main criterion.

Fadnavis dominated the election campaign. He travelled extensively throughout the state and overshadowed his opponents. He held 37 public meetings and rallies. Coordination with alliance partners was also evident.

Eknath Shinde held 25 public meetings and 29 roadshows, while Ajit Pawar participated in 25 events.

Uddhav Thackeray held three joint rallies in Nashik, Thane, and Mumbai. No major Congress leader was seen campaigning.

One aspect of Fadnavis's electoral success is the significant defeat of the NCP. The BJP achieved a major victory in Pune and regained power in Pimpri-Chinchwad. This has profound political implications.

This BJP victory came despite the coming together of the Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar factions of the NCP. Not only was there seat-sharing, but also a joint manifesto. Sharp attacks were launched against the BJP, and this was presented as a show of family unity.

But this strategy failed.

This could now have an impact on the Mahayuti government as well. This region, once dominated by the Congress party, has completely come under the BJP's influence.

Fadnavis has established himself as the undisputed leader of the Mahayuti. With today's victory, he has proven that the overwhelming majority in the assembly elections was not a fluke. He will now make decisions with greater confidence. This will also provide stability to his government, and send a clear message to the alliance partners that all options are open.