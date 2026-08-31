Crane Catches Fire During Cargo Unloading At Mumbai Port, 2 Operators Injured

Two operators were injured after a crane caught fire during cargo unloading at the Mumbai Port on Sunday evening, an official said.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm when a 140-ton cargo was being unloaded from the Barbados-flagged 'Vienna' using two cranes of private firm 'Barkat', a police official said.

One of the lifting straps slipped due to imbalance, causing the entire weight of the load to suddenly shift onto the second crane.

The shift in balance lifted the second crane off the ground, causing its telescopic boom to strike the vessel, the official said.

The impact triggered a fire in the crane. Firefighters from the Mumbai Port fire brigade rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames, the official said.

The injured crane operators, identified as Ranjeet Singh and Nishant Singh, both employed by Barkat, were taken to St George Hospital for treatment.

An inquiry has been initiated into the exact cause of the accident, the official said.

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