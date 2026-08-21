8 Injured As Crane Falls On Houses During Eviction Operation In Mumbai

Eight persons were injured after a crane toppled onto houses in Mumbai's Kurla East area early Friday morning during preparations for an “eviction operation”, a civic official said.

The incident, which also affected goods train movement in the area, occurred around 3 am at Buntara Bhavan, a MHADA building located behind Galaxy Apartment in Indira Nagar.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's L-ward staff present at the site, the housing body MHADA was preparing to launch an “eviction and demolition operation” there.

A crane was being mounted for the operation when it toppled onto nearby houses, leaving eight persons injured, the official said.

Six of the injured persons were admitted to the civic-run Sion hospital, while two others were taken to the Bhabha Hospital, another corporation-run medical facility, in Kurla.

According to hospital authorities, all the injured persons are in stable condition, the official said.

Personnel from the Mumbai fire brigade, police, 108 ambulance service and local ward staff were mobilised for the rescue operation following the incident, he said.

The accident affected goods movement on the single-line Kurla-Trombay route of the Central Railway after part of the crane fell on the overhead wires, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)