Man Throws Friend's 3-Year-Old Daughter From 7th Floor In Mumbai

Police said investigation is underway in the matter (Representational)

A three-year-old girl has died after she was thrown off the seventh floor of an apartment building in south Mumbai's Colaba area on Saturday evening.

The girl was the daughter of the accused's friend, police said, adding that the accused is in custody.

A case of murder has been registered.

"One accused threw his friend's daughter from an apartment in Colaba around 7:30 pm today. The investigation is underway. We are finding out details as to why he committed such a horrific act," police said.

More details are awaited.

