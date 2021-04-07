CBI Seeks Anti-Terror NIA Court's Nod To Question Arrested Cop Sachin Waze

CBI has sought permission from an NIA court in Mumbai to question arrested cop Sachin Waze

The CBI today approached a special NIA court in Mumbai seeking permission to question suspended police officer Sachin Waze in connection with its preliminary enquiry into the allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Sachin Waze was arrested on March 13 in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25 and the subsequent death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Sachin Waze is presently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency, which is conducting a prove into the case, and would be produced before the special NIA court today.

The CBI today filed an application before the special NIA court seeking permission to question Sachin Waze.

The court will hear the application when Sachin Waze is produced for remand.

Following an order of the Bombay High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) late Tuesday night registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) to probe corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh.

Mr Singh was shifted from the post of Mumbai police commissioner to the Home Guards department on March 17.

He later filed a petition in the high court seeking a CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh, alleging that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Waze and other police officers to extort Rs 100 crore from restaurants and bars.

Param Bir Singh Singh had also alleged corruption in police transfers and postings.

The high court in its order on Monday said the CBI shall carry out an inquiry into the allegations within 15 days and then decide on further course of action.

After the high court order, Anil Deshmukh resigned as Maharashtra Home Minister.

Both Anil Deshmukh and the Maharashtra government have approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court's order.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)