'Family Now Complete': Sister Isha At Akash Ambani's Engagement Bash Akash Ambani's twin sister Isha Ambani stole the limelight with her heartfelt speech welcoming his fiancee Shloka Mehta into the family.

Share EMAIL PRINT Isha Ambani said she and her younger brother Anant were all hearts for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Mumbai: It came as no surprise that when Akash Ambani, eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, got engaged, it became the new talk of the town. Akash Ambani



"Today is all about 'hearts'. The theme is 'hearts', Shloka is a 'heart', Akash is a 'heart'; it's about the greeting of hearts, the meeting of hearts, and the celebration of hearts. And Anant and I are all hearts for Shloka and Akash. I don't think our hearts could burst any more with love and affection than it is today. And, we are just so happy to call Akash our bhai and Shloka our Bhabhi," Isha Ambani told her family and other guests gathered at the occasion.

Akash Ambani with fiancee Shloka Mehta at their engagement bash Isha Ambani also said that



"Welcome to the family. But the truth is that Shloka has been a part of our family since as far as I can remember. Diya (Shloka's sister) and I were in school together, and Diya is the first best friend I ever had. And, by relation, Shloka has also been my best friend since...I don't know, I can't even remember a time in my life when I didn't know Shloka. So in many ways, this is the officialising the fact that we were sisters; born to different mothers. And I am just so happy that I finally get to call her my real sister. And, our family feels complete in a way that it never did before. So, welcome to the family," she said.



Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are expected to have their grand wedding in December this year. The two went to school together at the Dhirubhai Ambani Internation School and have known each other from childhood.



It came as no surprise that when Akash Ambani, eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, got engaged, it became the new talk of the town. Akash Ambani exchanged rings with childhood friend Shloka Mehta in an open lawn ceremony at a Goa resort and then threw a star-studded bash at the Ambani residence in Mumbai, Antilla. While many famous faces were in attendance at the party, it was Akash Ambani's twin sister Isha who stole the limelight with her heartfelt speech welcoming his fiancee Shloka Mehta into the family."Today is all about 'hearts'. The theme is 'hearts', Shloka is a 'heart', Akash is a 'heart'; it's about the greeting of hearts, the meeting of hearts, and the celebration of hearts. And Anant and I are all hearts for Shloka and Akash. I don't think our hearts could burst any more with love and affection than it is today. And, we are just so happy to call Akash our bhai and Shloka our Bhabhi," Isha Ambani told her family and other guests gathered at the occasion.Isha Ambani also said that Shloka , the daughter of Diamantaire Russell Mehta who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, has always been a part of their family and that the engagement just "officialised" the fact that they were sisters. "Welcome to the family. But the truth is that Shloka has been a part of our family since as far as I can remember. Diya (Shloka's sister) and I were in school together, and Diya is the first best friend I ever had. And, by relation, Shloka has also been my best friend since...I don't know, I can't even remember a time in my life when I didn't know Shloka. So in many ways, this is the officialising the fact that we were sisters; born to different mothers. And I am just so happy that I finally get to call her my real sister. And, our family feels complete in a way that it never did before. So, welcome to the family," she said.Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are expected to have their grand wedding in December this year. The two went to school together at the Dhirubhai Ambani Internation School and have known each other from childhood.