Inside Ambanis' Party: A Star-Studded Evening To Celebrate Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's Engagement

A number of celebrities including Bollywood stars and sports people attended the party on Monday.
Dressed in a three-piece, Akash Amabni posed with celebrities along with his bride-to-be Shloka, who was silver and maroon gown.
A star-studded post-engagement party was held at the Ambani residence Antilla on Monday evening which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, John Abraham and Rajkumar Hirani among others. Cricketers Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh were also present the event.
Singer Jubin, who is best known for tracks like The Humma Song, Bawara Mann and Kaabil Hoon performed Bollywood romantic numbers like Agar Tum Saath Ho, Ik Vaari Aa, Boond Boond and Kuch To Bata, reported mid-day.
On his Instagram stories, the 28-year-old singer also shared photos with the hosts - Mukesh Ambani, the newly-engaged couple and the groom's brother Anant Ambani - from last night.
The other highlight of night was the multi-tiered cake, which arrived from Mumbai's Deliciae Patisserie.
Soon after the engagement, the Ambani family along the newly engaged couple were spotted at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple.
The two have reportedly studied together at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) in Mumbai and have been close friends for years.
27-year-old Akash Ambani is the elder of the three siblings. He has a twin sister Isha Ambani and a younger brother Anant Ambani. Shloka Mehta has two sisters and the family lives in south Mumbai.
News agency PTI reported that Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding is planned for early December and festivities will be hosted over four-five days, possibly December 8-12, at a five star hotel in Mumbai.