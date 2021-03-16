Air Force Bus Meets With Accident In Mumbai, 5 Injured

There were 24 passengers in the bus of the Thane Air Force Station, an official said. (Representational)

Five passengers were injured after an Air Force bus met with an accident in Vikhroli area of Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.

The accident took place when the bus driver applied brakes suddenly due to some technical fault in the vehicle, the official said.

There were 24 passengers in the bus of the Thane Air Force Station, he said.

After being alerted, local police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to hospital, he said.

"It seems the driver applied emergency brakes due to some technical fault in the vehicle. The passengers included four to five girls in the age group of 8 to 10 years," Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-7) Prashant Kadam told PTI.

He said they had asked Regional Transport Office (RTO) personnel to inspect the vehicle to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

