'Like Repeatedly Stabbing Lungs': Milind Deora, Sanjay Nirupam On Aarey

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday condemned felling of trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony which began at night, and arrest of protesting activists.

Milind Deora, his party colleague, called the tree cutting "stabbing yourself in the lungs".

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation started felling trees on Friday night to make way for car shed of Metro phase III in Aarey Colony after the Bombay High Court dismissed petitions opposing the move.

Talking to reporters near the site of protests, Mr Nirupam, a former MP, also said the Shiv Sena was adopting double standards, as it condemned tree felling but continues to support the BJP-led government.

"Such double standard would not do," he said.

Saying that the state government should respect wishes of the people, he asked why the tree cutting was started at night.

"We are not against the car shed but constructing it inside the Aarey forest will be catastrophic," he said.

Mr Deora, another former Congress MP from the city, said the "brutal" felling of trees was a setback for Mumbai.

"It's like repeatedly stabbing yourself in the lungs. When cities destroy coastlines and green cover, they are advancing the doomsday clock," he tweeted.

