6 People Die In Accidents On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway In 2 Days

Six people died in two accidents in two days (Representational)

Six people were killed in two road accidents on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the last two days, police said on Wednesday.

The driver of a car heading from Mumbai to Gujarat lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle hit a road divider and rammed into a tempo in Amgaon village of Talasari tehsil late Monday night.

Three occupants of the car and the tempo driver died on the spot, an official from Talasari police station said.

In a similar accident near the same spot, a car rammed into a tempo on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

Two of the car occupants were killed, he said.

The police have registered cases in connection with the two incidents under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.