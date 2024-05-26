53.64 Lakh Foreign-Brand Cigarette Sticks Worth Rs 8 Crore Seized In Mumbai, 2 Arrested

The DRI had busted many such syndicates in the past also

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 53.64 lakh cigarette sticks of foreign brands with an estimated cost of Rs 8.04 crore from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and arrested two persons, including the mastermind of the smuggling syndicate.

Acting on inputs, DRI sleuths simultaneously searched multiple premises operated by a syndicate purportedly involved in the smuggling of cigarettes and other contraband, an official of the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit said on Sunday.

"The action resulted in the seizure of 53.64 lakh foreign-brand cigarette sticks valued at Rs 8.04 crore," he said.

The mastermind of the syndicate and his associate were arrested under the relevant sections of the Customs Act, he said.

The DRI had busted many such syndicates in the past also, the official added.

