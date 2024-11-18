Why Liquor Sale Has Been Banned In Mumbai For 4 Days This Week

The dry days are aimed at minimising disruptions. (Representational)

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mumbai is set to observe four dry days this week, with liquor sales prohibited across the city. The Election Commission has implemented these restrictions to ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral process. The dry days are aimed at minimising disruptions and ensuring voters make their choices without external influences, such as alcohol.



Maharashtra Assembly elections: Dry day dates



The schedule for liquor bans in Mumbai and other cities, including Thane and Pune, is as follows:

November 18: Alcohol sales will be banned after 6 pm.

November 19: A full dry day will be observed in the lead-up to the election.

November 20: Liquor sales will remain prohibited throughout the election day, with restrictions until 6 pm.

November 23: A partial liquor ban will continue until 6 pm as the Election Commission announces the results.

Polling for all 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra will take place in a single phase on November 20, with the counting of votes and announcement of results scheduled for November 23. The state is witnessing a fierce contest between the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. According to the Election Commission, 9,70,25,119 eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots in this crucial election.



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared November 20 a public holiday for all businesses and offices within its jurisdiction. The initiative aims to ensure maximum voter turnout, allowing residents to exercise their franchise without work-related obstacles.



BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani urged employers to comply with the public holiday order, emphasising they won't face disciplinary action or salary deductions for taking leave to vote. Before these election-related dry days, Mumbai and several other cities observed a dry day on November 12 in observance of Kartik Ekadashi, a religious event.