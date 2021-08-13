5 Officials Injured During Mumbai Raid, Drugs Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized

Officials seized 254 gm of heroin, and 7.5 gm of cocaine (Representational)

Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were injured in an attack by a gang of drug traffickers during a raid in Mankhurd - Mumbai's eastern suburb, an official said. The incident took place in a swampy area near the railway tracks on Thursday night, he added.

While the NCB managed to catch a Nigerian national and seize heroin, mephedrone (MD) and cocaine worth over Rs 1 crore, other gang members fled in the darkness and difficult terrain after attacking the NCB team, he said.

The NCB's zonal unit had received a tip-off about a gang operating from the swamp areas near the Mankhurd railway station, and a team led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede reached the spot and tried to catch the accused, the official said.

The accused attacked the NCB team with stones, machetes and other weapons, injuring five officials, one of whom sustained head injuries, he said.

Nigerian national Obiorah Ekwelar was arrested with 254 gm of heroin, 52 gm of MD and 7.5 gm of cocaine, the official added.

This is the second such incident, where an NCB team was attacked during an operation in the last few days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)