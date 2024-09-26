45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain Amid Heavy Rain In Mumbai

The incident occurred at around 9.20 in Andheri East, police said. (Representational)

A 45-year-old woman drowned in a nullah overflowing due to heavy rains in suburban Andheri on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9.20 pm near gate no. 8 of MIDC, Andheri East, they said. The victim was identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad.

Local police and the fire brigade were alerted and they took the woman to the Cooper Hospital where she was declared brought dead, they said.

