45-Year-Old Gangster On The Run For More Than 20 Years Arrested In Mumbai

The accused Amar Baburao Wagh worked with Chhota Rajan gang members Kashinath Pashi and Anil Nandoskar

A 45-year-old man who has several criminal cases registered against him and who was missing for over two decades was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch today.

Amar Baburao Wagh alias Yasin Khan was arrested from Nalasopara near Mumbai by unit 8 of the Crime Branch, an official said.

Wagh was released on temporary bail in 1997 after he was arrested in a case under IPC section 399 (preparation to commit dacoity) in Samatanagar in suburban Kandivali in 1996.

Wagh then became untraceable and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

A few days ago, Crime Branch officials received a tip-off that he was living in Nalasopara. He went by the name Yasin Mohammed Khan, the police learnt, and arrested him on Wednesday.

Wagh was allegedly involved in at least five cases of murder and extortion between 1988 to 1995, the police official said.

He worked with Chhota Rajan gang members Kashinath Pashi and Anil Nandoskar alias Andya, the official added.

While he was missing, he fell in love with a Muslim woman and converted to Islam and married her, the official said.

He also had Aadhar card, Pan card and driving license made in his new name.

Further probe is on.