280 Gangsters Arrested In 5 States: Inside Delhi Police's 'Op Gang Bust'

280 gangsters were among the 854 criminals arrested by the Delhi Police in a 48-hour-long crackdown across five states as part of Delhi Police's largest ever operation against organised crime.

Delhi Police carried out a massive multi-state operation 'Operation Gang Bust', targeting gangsters, shooters, drug traffickers and members of organised criminal networks.

Nearly 9,000 police personnel were mobilised to carry out simultaneous action across five states - Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Teams conducted raids at 4,299 locations, targeting known hideouts, safe houses and areas with a history of gang-related activity.

Police questioned over 6,500 individuals, leading to crucial intelligence inputs and the identification of several criminal linkages and support networks. Officials said the interrogation process has already yielded significant leads, and further action is expected in the coming days.

Delhi Police seized 300 sophisticated weapons, 130 live cartridges, approximately Rs 25 lakh in cash, and a large quantity of narcotics.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Vijay Singh told NDTV that the operation was meticulously planned and executed with the objective of dismantling criminal networks that pose a serious threat to public safety and law and order.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) Jatin Narwal said the operation was aimed at breaking the backs of criminal syndicates by targeting not just the perpetrators, but also their logistical and financial support systems. The arrested accused will now be questioned in detail to uncover deeper links and possible interstate and international connections.

The Delhi Police has made it clear that this operation is part of an ongoing strategy, and such intensified actions against crime and criminals will continue to ensure the safety and security of citizens.