35-Year-Old Maharashtra Man Bringing Ganesh Idol Run Over By Water Tank

Police said Kamlesh Bhind was part of a group of people bringing a Ganesh idol. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man participating in a procession bringing a Ganesh idol in neighbouring Palghar district was on Thursday run over by a water tanker, police said.

Kamlesh Bhind was part of a group of people bringing a Ganesh idol for installation at their locality in Waliv in Nalla Sopara (East), said a police official.

A water tanker dashed Bhind from behind and dragged him for a considerable distance, killing him immediately, the official said.

Those participating in the procession turned violent following the mishap and vandalised vehicles and blocked the road in Waliv area, police said.

A video of the ruckus showed policemen resorting to a lathi charge to disperse the irate mob.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Vasai) Vijaykant Sagar said that the water tanker driver had been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.