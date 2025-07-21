Artisans' Faces Blackened Over Objectionable" Ganesh Idol Design In Indore

A controversy erupted in Indore's Khajrana locality on Sunday evening after Bajrang Dal activists stormed into a local sculptor's workshop, accusing Bengali artists of crafting Lord Ganesh idols in an "objectionable and modern" style that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

The outrage was sparked by a Lord Ganesh idol, which was seen holding a woman in his arms, a depiction the right-wing group deemed disrespectful. Furious over the design, the activists blackened the faces of the artisans identified as Chandranath Pal, Ratanlal Pal, and Raju Pal and marched them to the Khajrana police station.

Despite the dramatic display, this isn't the first time such allegations have surfaced. Bajrang Dal members claimed that the same group of artisans had earlier made goddess idols wearing burqas, an accusation that, however, was found baseless during a police probe last year.

Police have since registered a case under charges related to inciting religious sentiments and have begun scrutinising the paperwork and police verification status of over 50 workers employed in idol-making in the area. Authorities also confirmed that many of these artisans had not undergone the mandatory police verification process.

The confrontation escalated when Bajrang Dal workers clashed with Assistant Sub-Inspector Surendra Singh at the police station, leading to the intervention of the station in-charge. Bajrang Dal's Indore convenor, Lucky Raghuvanshi, lodged a formal complaint against the artisans.

Facing the fury and mounting pressure, the Bengali artisans reportedly folded their hands and publicly apologised for unintentionally hurting sentiments.

Additional DCP Amarendra Singh confirmed that an FIR has been registered and "preventive measures" are being taken. "Restrictive action, including bond-over proceedings, is underway. Meetings with idol-makers are also being held to ensure no further violations occur," Singh said.