20-Year-Old Woman Raped, Murdered In Mumbai

A 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Mumbai's Kurla, said local police on Saturday.

The victim's body was found on the thirteenth floor of a vacant building in a compound of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited.

"Initial medical report suggests that the girl was sexually assaulted. Hence, a case under the provisions of Section 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered," said police officials.

According to the police, an 18-year-old boy with two of his friends was shooting a video in the building when they spotted the body, following which the boy immediately called and informed the police.

"The body was confiscated by Vinoba Bhave Police Station and has now been sent for post-mortem. The girl had serious head injuries. Her body had also started decomposing," said a police official.