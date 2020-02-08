2 Mumbai Cops Accused Of Beating Up Photojournalist Transferred

Police officials Ghanshyam Borse and Azim Shaikh allegedly beat up journalist Ashish Raje.

Two policemen who allegedly roughed up a photojournalist at an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in Mumbai have been transferred, a senior official said on Saturday.

Police officials Ghanshyam Borse and Azim Shaikh allegedly beat up senior photojournalist Ashish Raje on Thursday.

"Borse and Shaikh have been transferred to Central Region Control Room. Suitable disciplinary action would be taken after we receive inquiry report," said additional commissioner of police Viresh Prabhu.

Mr Raje was covering a sit-in by Muslim women against the CAA and National Register of Citizens in Nagpada area when the incident took place.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had promised strict action against those involved.

Journalist associations had condemned the alleged assault while Bombay News Photographers Association had said it would boycott Sunday's Maharashtra Police International Marathon in the city.