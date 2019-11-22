2-Month-Old Boy, Who Suffered Burn Injuries In Mumbai Hospital Fire, Dies

Prince Rajbhar suffered a cardiac arrest at 2.30 am, hospital authorities said. (Representational)

A two-month-old boy, who suffered severe injuries in a fire that broke out in the intensive care unit of civic-run KEM Hospital, died of cardiac arrest in the early hours of Friday, a civic official said.

Prince Rajbhar was put on ventilator after he suffered serious burn injuries in the fire on November 6, as a result of which, his left arm had to be amputated, the official said. "Prince was put on maximum ventilator support and his condition deteriorated on Thursday night.

He suffered a cardiac arrest at 2.30 am, and could not be revived," he added.

The infant suffered from congenital heart ailment, and was brought to the city from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for treatment, the official said.

On November 13, Prince's father Pannilal Rajbhar filed a complaint at Bhoiwada police station, following which a case of negligence under section 338 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the hospital staff, the official said.

Earlier this week, the infant's parents met Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Praveen Pardeshi along with BJP MLA Tamil Selvan from Sion-Koliwada,who had demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family. However, the BMC proposed a compensation of Rs 5 lakh,which was rejected by the parents who sought long-term rehabilitation.

