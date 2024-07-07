Mumbai Hospital Using Paper Plates Made Of Patient Report? Dean Clarifies

The hospital's dean later clarified the plates were not made of patient reports.

A video claiming paper plates made with diagnostic reports of patients being used at a hospital in Mumbai has gone viral.

The paper plates carried the names of the hospital and patients and other medical details, showed the video from King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital.

Former Mumbai mayor and Uddhav Thackeray's party leader Kishori Pednekar shared the video on X and criticised the Municipal Corporation. "What is going on?? Administration wake up...! Don't be so reckless," she said.

There were positive reactions too - a social media user pointed out it was a good initiative to put those documents to good use after they become useless.

The hospital's dean later clarified the plates were not made of patient reports. They were made using old folders of CT scans, said Dean Dr Sangeeta Rawat.