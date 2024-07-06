Notice To Mumbai Hospital Staff Over Paper Plates Made Of Patient Reports Video

Kishori Pednekar, in her post, slammed the administration for being callous.

The administration of the civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital here has issued show-cause notices to six staffers after a video showed paper plates made out of patient reports, an official said on Saturday.

Former mayor Kishori Pednekar took to 'X' to share a video of paper plates bearing the names of the hospital, patients and procedures.

Talking to PTI, KEM Dean Dr Sangeeta Ravat clarified that the plates were not from reports of patients.

"They are not patient reports. They are old folders of CT scans given to scrap dealers for being repurposed. The only mistake was that these scrap papers were not shredded before being given away," Dr Ravat said.

She said show-cause notices have been sent to six staffers responsible for this.

Kishori Pednekar, in her post, slammed the administration for being callous.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)