Mumbai Doctor Stabbed By Woman Staff's Brother Over Their Relationship

A doctor working with the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai was stabbed by the brother of a woman staff member working there.

The doctor was seriously injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at the same hospital. According to the police, the initial investigation suggested the case is of a personal rivalry.

The woman's brother objected to the relationship between her and the doctor and hence committed the crime.

The accused took the help of two accomplices to stab the doctor. Following the attack, the three of them fled the scene.

The police have registered a case of attempted murder and have launched a search for the three accused men.