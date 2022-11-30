2 Men Molest Minor Girl In Mumbai, 1 Arrested: Cops

The incident took place in Mumbai's Amboli police station. (Representational)

Two men allegedly tried to molest a minor girl in Mumbai while she was returning home from tuition on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Mumbai's Amboli police station.

According to Police, the minor girl was on her way to home after finishing her tuition classes with her female friend in a rickshaw when two men started chasing them in a car. The men then stopped the rickshaw in the middle of the road and put a currency note on the bag of the victim sitting in the rickshaw. A phone number was written on the note.

After going home, the victim gave this note to her father. Her father lodged a complaint at the nearest police station.

Police identified the accused named Salman Qureshi and arrested him. Police also seized his luxury car. The hunt is underway to catch the other accused. A case was registered against the accused under section 354 (m)(1) of IPC and POCSO Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)