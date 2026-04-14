2 MBA Students Die After Drug Overdose At Mumbai Concert

Two MBA students have died allegedly due to a drug overdose after attending a music event in Mumbai. The incident occurred on the night of April 11, when about 4,000 people attended the concert at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon by paying an entry fee of Rs 2,000.

Some attendees allegedly consumed drugs, with police sources saying they had taken the banned drug MDMA.

Around 12:00 AM, three students experienced breathing difficulties and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The 24-year-old woman and the 28-year-old man later died in the hospital, while the 25-year-old woman is in a critical condition.

According to Mumbai Police sources, one of the students who died consumed a pill inside a taxi while en route to the event. He later took a second pill at the event, resulting in an overdose.

Doctors have now confirmed that the cause of death was an overdose, sources said.

The man who supplied these pills is also said to be a student and has been arrested. Six to seven pills were recovered from the accused, sources said.

The investigation has revealed that the drugs were brought from outside Mumbai.

Among those arrested are also event organiser Vihaan alias Akash Samal, Sunny Vinod Jain from NESCO Event Organisation and Management, and Balakrishnan Balaram, a member of the internal security team, and two other students.

A video of the attendees dancing at the event has now also gone viral.

🔴#BREAKING | Two die after alleged drug overdose at Mumbai event



NDTV's @parasdamaa reports more details pic.twitter.com/MesCPZrkPZ — NDTV (@ndtv) April 14, 2026

The NESCO Centre said it is cooperating with the authorities.

"We understand the seriousness of the situation and are extending our full cooperation to the concerned authorities in their ongoing investigation. All relevant information and assistance are being provided to ensure that the facts are established at the earliest," a spokesperson said in a statement.