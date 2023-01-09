2 Labourers Killed As Lift Trolley Crashes At Construction Site In Mumbai

Police are in the process of registering an FIR against the labour contractor. (Representational)

Two labourers were killed after a lift trolley crashed at a 15-storey under construction building in Worli area of central Mumbai on Monday, an official from the fire brigade said.

The incident took place at Avighna Tower around 4.30 pm, when the labourers were cleaning the glass on the exterior of the building, the official said.

The rope of the lift suddenly broke and the contraption crashed to the ground floor, he said.

The fire brigade was immediately informed and the duo was rushed to Nair Hospital, where they were declared dead, the official said.

The Worli police are in the process of registering an FIR against the labour contractor and site supervisor for alleged negligence, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)