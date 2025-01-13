"What Happens After Death?" Class 9 Student Googled Before Shooting Himself

A 17-year-old boy died by suicide after his mother and elder brother sold his Royal Enfield Bullet to stop him from roaming around with his friends. Angry over his family's decision, the boy shot himself dead in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

The teenager, who was in class 9, Googled "What happens to a person after death?" before dying by suicide, the police said. The incident took place on January 11, when the boy's elder brother had gone to pick up their mother from Meerut Medical College and Hospital. The door was locked from inside and they heard a loud sound.

The mother and her elder son barged in through the window and saw the boy lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The police said the boy's mother is a nurse at Meerut Medical College and his elder brother is preparing for competitive exams, their father died last year. The 17-year-old was not focused on his studies and his family members would often scold him for roaming around on his bike with friends.

They decided to sell his bike thinking he would focus on his education but he was angry over their decision and died by suicide, the police added.

The family has not filed any complaint and the cops have recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol. The cops are probing how the boy got the weapon.

- with inputs from Shyam Parmar