UP Woman Dies While Giving Birth, Family Alleges Negligence By Hospital

A woman died during childbirth along with her just born child at a hospital in Meerut allegedly due to negligence of the hospital staff, police Circle Officer (CO) Anil Kumar Rai said on Sunday.

The family of the woman have alleged negligence of the hospital administration and demanded action against them.

"A woman named Neetu was scheduled to deliver her baby at a private hospital. Today, on August 30, the police received information that the mother and the child both died. We have told their relatives to file a complaint, based on which appropriate action will be taken," CO Rai told reporters.

The police official said that the cause of the death, and negligence, if any, on behalf of the hospital will be found out on the basis of the medical report.

Further details are awaited.

