UP Girl Dies After Hospital Allegedly Denies Treatment Over Rs 20,000 Fee

A five-year-old girl died at a private hospital here, with her parents alleging she was denied treatment after they failed to cough up Rs 20,000.

The incident took place on June 20 when daily wage labourers Anwer and Mousami, who work at the Saraswati Hospital located on National Highway-9 in Pilkhuwa, rushed their daughter Amreen to the facility.

The child's parents alleged that doctors at the hospital quoted Rs 20,000 as cost of treatment and when they expressed their inability to pay, they were advised to take her to a a government hospital.

The delay in transfer led to the child's death, they claimed.

No immediate reaction was available from the hospital.

Hapur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sunil Tyagi has taken cognisance of the matter, issued a notice and ordered an investigation.

"Investigation instructions have been given in the matter," Dr. Tyagi said.

"Strict action will be taken if found guilty after the report comes," he said.

BJP leader Mohammad Danish has written to Union Health Minister JP Nadda and demanded stringent action against the hospital management.

In his letter, Danish termed the hospital's actions as "inhuman".

