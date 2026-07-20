UP Nurse Proposes 'Lover' Hospital Technician For Marriage. He Poisons Her

An operation theatre technician allegedly killed a 26-year-old nurse, using a poisonous substance through IV drip and aluminium phosphide tablets, with the help of an associate, police said on Sunday.

The alleged murder was over the pressure to get married following a seven-month relationship between the nurse and the married OT technician.

The accused, identified as Suresh Chand, an OT technician at the MCC Hospital on Hapur Road, and his associate Farhan, have been arrested.

Police said the duo tried to pass off the murder as a case of suicide.

Neha Rani, a resident of Phafunda village in Kharkhauda area, had been working as a nurse at the hospital for the past eight months.

She had a one-and-a-half-year-old son, and her husband had died about a year ago.

Her body was found in a room of the hospital on Saturday.

A purported suicide note was also recovered from the spot, prompting a police investigation.

During the probe, CCTV footage allegedly showed Suresh Chand and Farhan entering the room with Neha and leaving shortly afterwards, police said.

Both men later confessed to their involvement during questioning, they said.

According to police, Suresh Chand and Neha had been in a relationship for the past seven months. Suresh is married and has a five-year-old son.

Police said that after Neha began pressuring him to marry her, he allegedly conspired with Farhan to kill her.

Investigators alleged that the accused administered a poisonous chemical through an intravenous drip and, after she lost consciousness, forced her to consume aluminium phosphide tablets in an attempt to make the death appear to be a suicide.

Police further said the accused wrote the purported suicide note themselves and placed it among the victim's belongings.

The syringe, IV drip, poisonous chemical, notepad used for the alleged suicide note and the victim's mobile phone have been recovered by police on the basis of information provided by the accused.

Circle Officer Sangram Singh said the post-mortem report was awaited and further legal action would be taken on the basis of the medical findings and other evidence. The investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)