UP Girl Returning From Tuition Allegedly Gang-Raped, Dies By Suicide: Cops

A class 10 student died by suicide after she was allegedly gang-raped,police said. (Representational)

A class 10 student died by suicide after she was allegedly abducted and gang-raped while on her way back from a tuition class, police said on Friday.

Senior police official Keshav Kumar said four youths were involved in abducting and raping the girl, and the police, on the basis of a suicide note left by the girl, have arrested two of the accused and have launched a manhunt to arrest two others.

In her suicide note, the girl had named four men, including Lakhan and Vikas from a neighbouring village, besides two others.

Lakahn and Vikas have been arrested while the police are on the lookout for two others, the official said.

After returning home, she informed her parents about the incident and later attempted the suicide, prompting her parents to rush to a hospital, where she died during the treatment.