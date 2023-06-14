BJP Councillor Faces Case For Posting Woman Leader's Obscene Videos Online

Police said that efforts are on to arrest the accused. (representational)

A BJP councillor and a party worker have been booked in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on a complaint by a woman party leader who accused them of putting her objectionable videos on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered under the IT Act on June 6 against councillor Ravindra and party worker Ravindra Nagar, they said, adding efforts are on to arrest them.

Mukhesh Singhal, president of Meerut city unit of the BJP, termed the incident as "extremely shameful" and urged the police to take strict action against the accused. He said that the party will also initiate action in this regard.

SHO of Bhavanpur police station, Anand Kumar Gautam, while citing the complaint, said that Nagar had allegedly made "vulgar videos" of the woman and gave them to the councillor with the intention to defame her.

The councillor allegedly created a fake ID and posted the videos on social media, according to the complaint.

The woman BJP leader lodged a police complaint on June 6.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said that based on the complaint, a case was registered on the same day.

He added that efforts are on to arrest the accused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)