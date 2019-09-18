Ludhiana Police Directs Owners Of Restaurants, Bars To Close By 11:30 pm

Police asked bars, restaurants not to serve hookah post 11.30 pm. (Representational image)

Ludhiana Police on Monday directed the owners of restaurants, dhabas and bars in the city to close down their shops by 11.30 pm.

In a meeting conducted on Monday, senior police officer Rakesh Aggarwal gave instructions to bar and restaurant owners not to serve hookah post 11.30 pm. He asked the mall authorities to keep a tight check on security so that nobody can enter the premises with any weapon.

The eateries have also been asked to keep a record of the people coming there. However, the hotel and restaurant owners pointed out the problem in implementing it, but asserted that they were ready to help.

According to sources, the hotel owners spoke about their problems during the meeting. They said the decision comes at a time when the government is working towards making the city a smart city. It was decided that a delegation will meet state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu soon and will take up this issue with the government.

This decision has been taken in the backdrop of the killing of a Congress leader. He was allegedly shot at in a party at the Pavilion Mall on Friday night.

"This order is not to affect anyone's work. Keeping in view the safety of the people, such steps are being taken," police said.

So far the police have taken action against 7 hotel and restaurant owners for violating this order. An FIR has been filed lodged against them.

The police commissioner has said that the police teams will keep checking and take strict actions against the violators.

