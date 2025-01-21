Ludhiana Gets Its First Woman Mayor

AAP councillor Inderjit Kaur was on Monday elected the first woman mayor of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation.

AAP's Rakesh Prashar was elected senior deputy mayor and Prince Johar deputy mayor.

Elections to the three top posts of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation were held immediately after the oath ceremony of the 95 newly-elected councillors.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP state chief Aman Arora congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers and said the civic body would work with honesty and transparency under AAP's leadership and pave the way for the city's development.

Mr Arora said, "Today marks the beginning of a new chapter, AAP has given Ludhiana its first woman mayor." He praised the party workers, leaders and local MLAs for their hard work during the municipal election campaign.

He further said all stalled development projects would be completed expeditiously and new plans implemented to make the city beautiful and clean.

He emphasised that keeping the city clean and providing basic amenities to the people were top priorities.

AAP emerged as the single-largest party in last month's civic polls in Ludhiana, winning 41 of the 95 wards.

The party secured the majority mark of 48 after four councillors from the Congress, two Independents and one from the BJP joined AAP.

Congress and BJP councillors staged a walkout when the names for the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor were being proposed.

