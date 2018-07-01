Yogi Adityanath Gives Rs 51,000 Reward To Girls With 'Sharp Memory'

The girls also expressed their happiness after meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today gave a reward of Rs. 51,000 each to two sisters who are acclaimed for their sharp memory as a part of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.

Honey Singh and Hasi Singh, from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, can answer at least 2000 general knowledge questions in less than one and half hours.

Yogi Adityanath, who met both the girls today, congratulated the talented duo and wished them for their future and also assured help in the future as well.

The Chief Minister also assured that the state government will keep helping them in future.

"I congratulate them. With their talent, they're connected with 'Beti bachao Beti padhao'. State government will support them, they'll be provided bus pass and help of Rs 51,000 each. In future too the government will keep helping them so that they continue doing well and inspire others," he said.

The girls, who came along with their father, also expressed their happiness after meeting the Chief Minister.