Man Misbehaves With Woman, UP MLA On Delhi-Lucknow Flight, Charged

Uttar Pradesh MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh confronted an abusive man on a Delhi-Lucknow flight and filed a police case, leading to the man's arrest.

Singh, the MLA of Gauriganj Sadar in Amethi district, said a man was heard talking loudly on a mobile phone and using abusive words in front of everyone inside the cabin.

He said a woman sitting behind requested the man to lower his voice, but the passenger ignored her. He allegedly shouted at her to keep quiet.

The MLA said he and some others who were sitting behind also decided to ask the man to avoid using abusive words so loudly inside the cabin.

However, the man became aggressive and pushed Singh, leading to an altercation.

After landing in Lucknow, Singh said he called the police and filed a complaint against the man. The police said they have taken him into custody for questioning.

Singh, who won his first assembly election in 2012, is a three-term MLA from Gauriganj Sadar.

People who create nuisance inside an aircraft can be placed on the no-fly list. At least 48 air passengers were placed on the list this year till July 30, according to the government.

Unruly passengers can face a flying ban for an extended period, depending on the severity of their misconduct.