Sikkim Lottery Result For Dear Respect Morning, Dear Luck Monday Schemes Soon

Sikkim lottery today live: Sikkim lottery results will be released online at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Lotteries will release Dear Respect Morning Monday and Dear Luck Monday results on June 15. In last six days, the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Admire, Dear Cherished, Dear Precious, Dear Treasure, Dear Valuable and Dear Love results in the Morning series. The Directorate released the Dear Love Morning Sunday and Dear Prospect Sunday results today. The Sikkim State Lotteries, a government of Sikkim establishment, is currently conducting draw for results scheduled in March and April that was postponed due to the safety measures installed to stop the spread of coronavirus. Sikkim lottery result for Dear Respect Morning Monday scheme will be released by afternoon and the Dear Luck Monday results will be released after 4'o clock in the evening.

Sikkim lottery live and results will be released online at sikkimlotteries.com. A pdf file with the Morning results and Day results will be released after the live broadcast.

The Dear Morning lottery tickets are sold for Rs 6 and its first prize is pegged at Rs 1 crore.

Last week, the Sikkim government decided to resume the draws of paper lottery schemes from June 8.

The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, Finance Department, Government of Sikkim, said in a statement that the draws of remaining Morning and Day lotteries from March and April will be held from June 8 to June 28.

The Sikkim lottery results of draws fixed from March 30 to April 19 will be announced in this period.

Earlier, in view of the coronavirus spread, the Sikkim Lotteries had announced that no draws of the state lotteries will be conducted from March 23 till further orders.

Prior to suspension of lottery draws, Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries was conducting sale of Sikkim Lottery paper tickets in the states of West Bengal, Punjab and Maharashtra along with Sikkim.

Meanwhile, Kerala has also resumed the draws of Kerala Lotteries recently. It released the lottery results of draw scheduled in March last week.

