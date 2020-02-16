Kerala Lotteries' Rs 70 Lakh Pournami Lottery Result Today. Details Here

Kerala Lotteries will release Pournami lottery result at keralalotteries.com.

Pournami lottery result: Lottery department of Kerala government will release the Pournami Lottery results today. The Pournami lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries, a state government enterprises. The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. This weekly lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh. Last week, the first prize of Pournami lottery was awarded to ticket number RH 457478, which was sold at Pathanamthitta district. A second prize of Rs 500,000 or Rs 5 lakh was awarded to ticket number RH 939354 sold at Alappuzha district. The results will be available at keralalotteries.com.

Yesterday, Kerala government released the Karunya lottery results.

The Karunya Lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 10,000,000 or Rs 1 crore.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the Nirmal lottery results.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Pournami lottery also has a third prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Karunya lottery draw will be held on February 16, 2020, according to a statement from Kerala Lotteries.

Pournami lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Pournami Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Pournami lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Pournami, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Karunya, Nirmal, Karunya Plus and Akshaya.

