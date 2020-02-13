Sikkim Dear Precious Morning Lottery Result Out. Details Here

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Morning results have been released at sikkimlotteries.com.

Dear Morning result: Sikkim State Lotteries, a state government establishment, has released the Dear Precious Morning lottery results today (February 12, 2020). The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Precious Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 65G 87085. These lottery tickets were sold for Rs 6. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website of the state lotteries. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the next (afternoon) draw will be available at 3.45 pm on the official portal. The Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Morning results have been released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Cherished Morning lottery results yesterday (February 13). The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery draw was awarded to ticket number 86H 39271.

Apart from Dear Respect Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Precious Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 13347 (remaining all serials).

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Precious Morning lottery drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

In a related development, Kerala government released the Akshaya lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's Karunya Plus lottery results will held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

