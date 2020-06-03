Kerala Lottery Result: Next Draw To Be Held On This Date

Kerala lottery result: Results for next draw will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery result: Kerala Lotteries of Kerala Government will conduct the next draw on June 5, according to an official from the Finance Department, Government of Kerala. The Kerala lottery result for the next draw (for a postponed draw which was scheduled to be held in March) will be released on the official portal at keralalotteries.com. Kerala Lotteries released the Pournami lottery results (for lottery RN-435) yesterday. The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to an official, the Kerala lottery results released on Tuesday for a draw which was scheduled for March 22, 2020.

The Kerala Lotteries had postponed all the draws and ticket sales in the state due to the preventive measures taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

The Pournami lottery scheme carries a first prize of ₹8,000,000 or ₹80 lakh and it has been awarded to a ticket sold in Malappuram district. A second prize of ₹1,000,000 or ₹10 lakh has been awarded to a ticket sold in Kozhikode.

Kerala lottery results: Direct link

Check Kerala lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Kerala lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Kerala lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the respective lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Pournami, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya Plus, Karunya, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi and WIN WIN.

Lottery result: When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

